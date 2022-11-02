Upstate Family Health Center partnering with other businesses to collect food donations during '30 Days of Giving'

UTICA, N.Y. – Upstate Family Health Center is partnering with local businesses to collect food donations this November to help those in need this upcoming holiday season.
UFHC kicked off its "30 Days of Giving" campaign on Nov. 1 and will collect food items like canned vegetables, stuffing mix, peanut butter, soup and pasta through the end of the month.
UFHC has been collecting food internally, but is now hoping to expand and get other businesses involved.
"Most of our donations come from staff, we offer two dress down days a week so Tuesdays and Fridays you can dress down and the staff can either pay a dollar or bring a canned good or non-perishable item, and that's what we're stocking out pantry with right now," said Rich Williams, chief operating officer. "We did get a sizable donation from Excellus, they've been very wonderful in supporting us and there's been some other community partners as well, who have been helping us."
The donated food will then be distributed to families in need in the community.
Any businesses interested in donating can email: admin@ufhc.org.
People can also make monetary donations online here.
Families in need who would like to receive some of the donated food can contact UFHC by email at: admin@ufhcinc.org.