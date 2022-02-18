 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern
Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne
counties. In New York, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Madison,
Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome,
Delaware and Sullivan counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong arctic cold front moves through in
the late morning into early afternoon with gusty winds and snow
squalls. Winds increase behind the front with the strongest
winds in the late afternoon into the early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

US lifts ban on Mexican avocados

  • 0
US lifts ban on Mexican avocados

Avocados harvested at an orchard near Ziracuaretiro, Michoacan state, Mexico, Oct. 1, 2019. The United States is resuming its avocado inspection program in Mexcio's Michoacán state a week after imposing a temporary ban in response to a US inspector receiving a death threat.

 Marco Ugarte/AP

The United States is resuming its avocado inspection program in Mexico's Michoacán state a week after imposing a temporary ban in response to a US inspector receiving a death threat.

The Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service said Friday that it was working closely with Mexican authorities to enact enhanced safety measures for inspectors working in the fields.

Michoacán is the only state in Mexico authorized to export avocados to the United States, and approximately 80% of its avocados go to US markets.

The state's governor, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, said Friday he was pleased with the US government's decision to resume its avocado inspection program.

"With this decision we ensure the export of the fruit and give economic certainty to farmers and laborers," he tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.