Utica arts institute changes name to 'Munson' as part of larger rebranding plan

UTICA, N.Y. – Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute in Utica announced a strategic five-year rebranding plan Tuesday – starting with a name change.
The organization has shortened its name and will now go by the moniker, Munson.
“We met with hundreds of community members, surveyed our visitors, members, and staff, and held focus groups to better understand what is important to our constituents, and what they value in our organization,” said Munson president and CEO, Anna Tobin D’Ambrosio. “We learned that while the organization has a strong national and regional presence, few knew us for our full, 10-syllable, multiple-hyphenated name. Our new name and brand will clarify who we are as an organization.”
Munson partnered with Brooklyn-based designy agency, Order, to come up with a new brand identity that reflects the legacy of the 104-year-old community staple.
As part of the project, Munson will also redesign its 10-acre, 25 building campus in downtown Utica. Upgrades will include revamped public green spaces, a family gallery in the museum, a maker's studio, studio classrooms and possibly a café.
The college of art and design, PrattMWP, will also change to Pratt Munson starting with the incoming class this fall.