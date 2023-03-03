Utica celebrates Bosnian community with flag-raising in honor of country's Independence Day

UTICA, N.Y. – In celebration of Bosnia’s Independence Day on March 1, the Bosnian community gathered at Utica City Hall Friday to raise the country’s flag.
The flag-raising celebrates the diversity of the city, which has a large Bosnian-American population.
“Being able to celebrate and love and experience both countries at the same time, it's an amazing opportunity, and we are so thankful for the city and the country also for welcoming us and helping us and adding value to all of us and making a difference in our lives,” said Hanka Grabovica, president of the Bosnian American Community Association.
Many of the attendees at the flag-raising ceremony are part of BACA, an organization that aims to keep Bosnian culture alive in Utica.