 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 1 PM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The snow could mix briefly with sleet at
times tonight. Snowfall rates around an inch per hour are
expected.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Utica celebrates Bosnian community with flag-raising in honor of country's Independence Day

  • Updated
  • 0

Members of the Bosnian community in Utica gathered at City Hall to raise the Bosnian flag in honor of the country's Independence Day.

UTICA, N.Y. – In celebration of Bosnia’s Independence Day on March 1, the Bosnian community gathered at Utica City Hall Friday to raise the country’s flag.

The flag-raising celebrates the diversity of the city, which has a large Bosnian-American population.

“Being able to celebrate and love and experience both countries at the same time, it's an amazing opportunity, and we are so thankful for the city and the country also for welcoming us and helping us and adding value to all of us and making a difference in our lives,” said Hanka Grabovica, president of the Bosnian American Community Association.

Many of the attendees at the flag-raising ceremony are part of BACA, an organization that aims to keep Bosnian culture alive in Utica.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you