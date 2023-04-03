Utica Center Development announces plans for Memorial and Independence Day parades

Registration is now open for the Memorial Day and Independence Day parades in Utica.
Both parades are organized by the Utica Center for Development.
The Memorial Day Parade will be held on Monday, May 29, at 10 a.m. THe route will start on Genesee Street in south Utica in front of St. Elizabeth’s and head north before turning right onto Memorial Parkway and ending at the Parkway Recreation Center.
This year, no grand marshal was named for the Memorial Day parade, the event will instead honor all of the military members who made the ultimate sacrifice.
The Independence Day Parade will be held on the holiday, July 4, at 10 a.m. It will follow the same route as the Memorial Day Parade.
Vincent Speciale has been named the grand marshal for the Independence Day Parade. Speciale, a lifelong resident of Utica, is an electrician and fifth-generation master pyrotechnician who has provided local firework displays for many years.
Speciale’s grandfather started The Italian American Firework Company, now known as American Fireworks MFG, when he emigrated to America.