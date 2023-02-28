Utica Center for Development celebrates 15-year anniversary

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Center for Development hosted an Open House in celebration of its 15-year anniversary, on Tuesday.
The event showcased the various programs offered by the UCD as well as new programs, future programs and the expansion of existing programs, including a huge housing project, complete with a fitness center and pool that will be open to the public. Refreshments, live music and tours of the complex were also provided.
Executive Director of the UCD, Vincent Scalese said, what was once a struggle to get going has now transformed into a massive program, not only for local vets but youths and individuals with disabilities as well.
If you would like to volunteer for the UCD or make a donation, click here.