Utica Center for Development hosting Open House Tuesday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Center for Development will be hosting an Open House with a celebration of its 15-year anniversary, on Tuesday.
The event will showcase the various programs offered by the UCD as well as new programs, future programs and the expansion of existing programs. Refreshments, live music and tours of the complex will also be provided.
The event will take place from 5-8 p.m. at its main location on 726 Washington Street, at the Charles A. Gaetano Veterans Complex in Utica. The event is open to the public.