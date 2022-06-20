Utica Center for Development working with Sangertown Square to collect items for veterans

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A textile drive will be held at Sangertown Square in New Hartford on Saturday, June 25, to benefit the Utica Center for Development.
Items like clothing and blankets can be dropped off from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot outside of PiNZ.
The textiles collected during the drive will go to local veterans in need through the CNY Veteran's Outreach Center.
The following items will be accepted:
- Clothing
- Sheets
- Blankets
- Comforters
- Towels
- Draperies
- Table Linens
- Footwear
- Hats
- Gloves
- Scarves
- Purses
- Bags
- Belts
- Ties