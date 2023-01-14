Utica center to be renamed for Patrick Johnson

UTICA, N.Y. -- Next week, a change in Utica's Cornhill will honor a man who devoted his life to setting kids on a positive path, away from destructive street life.
On Wednesday, Rebuilding the Village, on James Street, which offers a place where kids can learn life skills and find a place of refuge from the streets, will be renamed for the man who started the program, and devoted his life to its mission. Those who benefitted first hand from Patrick Johnson's tireless community advocacy say this is very well deserved.
"There was a lot he tried to involve the community in but a lot of people gave pushback, but that didn't stop him, even with him coming into his sickness, he still pushed for this community until his deathbed and I think it's very important that something in honor of him and for the black community and we keep it going on his behalf," says Tina Hill, whose 13-year-old daughter has benefitted from one of the organization's programs.
Also fitting, Wednesday, the day of the dedication, would have been Patrick Johnson's birthday.