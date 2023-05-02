 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica codes department adds electric vehicles to its fleet

  • Updated
  • 0

The city of Utica purchased two new electric vehicles to be used by the codes department.

UTICA, N.Y. – Two new electric vehicles have been added to the fleet at the Utica Department of Codes Enforcement.

The Chevy Bolt sedans were purchased as part of the city budget.

Members of the codes department will use the vehicles on regular neighborhood patrols.

“In Utica, we want to be on the cutting-edge of technology and we’re open to finding new ways to protect the taxpayers and the environment,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “The work of the department of codes enforcement is critical to our quality of life and the officers should have the best equipment possible to do that work.”

The city is currently installing charging stations for these vehicles.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you