Utica Council of the Blind donates nearly 400 pounds of pet food to Anita's Stevens Swan Humane Society

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Council of the Blind donated nearly 400 pounds of pet food and treats to Anita’s Stevens Swan Humane Society Friday morning.
The council has been collecting donations for several months as people continue to struggle amid the rising cost of food for both pets and humans.
"We put some boxes in different places in Central Association for the Blind, to see what we could do for the animals,” said Carl Gage, president of the council.
The shelter feeds each animal three times a day, so they go through bags of food quickly and are always accepting donations. There are two large receptacles outside the humane society where people can drop off food, blankets and cleaning supplies for the shelter.