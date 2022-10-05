Utica couple wins $100,000 Miracle Drawing on wedding anniversary

UTICA, N.Y. – Krystal and Chris Curley of Utica became $100,000 richer Wednesday evening after winning the 2022 MVHS Miracle Drawing.
It also just so happened to be their wedding anniversary.
Five bonus prizes were also awarded to the following people:
- A custom Belgard Fire Pit donated and installed by Stone Age Landscaping, valued at $1,000.
- Winner: Barbara Dyer of Dolgeville
- $500 gift certificate toward any product, pool or spa by Geraty Pools and Spas, Inc
- Winner: Betty Jakubowski of Marcy
- $500 gift certificate toward any heating and air conditioning product or service by Fred F. Collis and Sons
- Winner: Robert Hesch of Remsen
- $500 gift certificate toward any fire pit or grill from Countryside Stove & Chimney
- Winner: Harold Seelbach of Mohawk
- A $500 gift certificate from Benjamin Moore Paints from JAY-K Independent Lumber
- Winner: Judy Swancott of Whitesboro
- A grill from Walmart
- Winner: William Peach of Forestport
A total of 4,300 tickets were sold ahead of the drawing.
All of the donations help support services for women and children at MVHS.