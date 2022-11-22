Utica Fire Department selling shirts benefitting fellow fire fighter, battling cancer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw who is fighting cancer.
Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow fire fighter is a man of pride who never asks for anything.
The department says Kanyaw is the first person to give a helping hand to anyone, without ever being asked, so they wanted to do something to help him when he needs it the most.
Fellow firefighters organized a t-shirt sale to help him with expenses related to fighting his battle. Anyone can buy the shirts from Upstate Thread's website until the end of November.
100% of the proceeds made from sales of the shirt will go to Kanyaw and his family.