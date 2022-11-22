Utica Fire Department selling shirts to benefit fellow firefighter battling cancer

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department is rallying around one of their own, Ehser Kanyaw, who is fighting cancer.
Kanyaw was diagnosed with liver cancer several years ago and according to one fellow firefighter, is a man of pride who never asks for anything.
"He is working, he still shows up, comes to work every day even though he really doesn't feel that well. Puts a smile on his face. You would never know," said Daniel Priore, firefighter and paramedic.
Fire crews say Kanyaw is the first person to give a helping hand to anyone, without ever being asked, so they wanted to do something to help him when he needs it the most.
Fellow firefighters organized a T-shirt sale to help him with medical expenses and other related costs. Anyone can buy the shirts from Upstate Thread's website until the end of November.
All of the proceeds made from sales of the shirt will go to Kanyaw and his family.