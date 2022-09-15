Utica Fire Department welcomes 5 new members

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Fire Department has five new members following a swearing-in ceremony at Utica City Hall Wednesday morning.
Three of the new recruits are certified paramedics and two of them are graduates of the Utica Fire Academy. Those who already attended the academy will undergo an abbreviated training period before being assigned to the Fire Operations Division.
Here are the new members:
- Brandon Bolmer
- Dylan Evans
- Andrew Grosse
- Samuel Revere
- Joseph Zhuk
There are currently 25 other candidates at the fire academy training on fire operations, hazardous materials response, technical rescue, code enforcement and fire prevention. Seven of the trainees are from the MVCC Fire Protection Technology program.