Utica Food Pantry gives away 800 turkeys and will hold another giveaway Monday

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry and Utica Fire Department handed out more than 600 turkeys and all the fixings during their annual Thanksgiving food giveaway Friday morning at the fire station on Bleecker Street.
Hannaford donated pallets of turkeys and some of the store’s employees volunteered to help during the event. Other businesses also stepped up with donations and to volunteer. Americorp also had volunteers on-hand.
Heather Wasielewski, executive director of the Utica Food Pantry, says with rising costs, the need in the community has doubled.
"Even before I worked at the food pantry, I didn't know how serious it was until I was there,” she said. “And right now, just to give you a guys an idea of what we're going through, we generally do about 2,000 pounds of food a month; we're doing around 5,000.
Wasielewski said more people are coming in because the cost of food has gone up along with other expenses for people of all walks of life.
"People are coming in, the price of food is going up, the price of rent has gone up and they're feeling it right now. And right now this means everything to them today to be able to come here and get their full meal."
People started lining up Friday morning at 7:30. The giveaway started hours later.
President of the Utica Food Pantry Kim Mattia said the need is great not just for Thanksgiving and the holidays.
"We are looking at a 40-50 percent increase every month," Mattia said. "Even the price of a turkey to donate has gone up a great deal."
Early on, Mattia said donations weren't what they used to be, but just in the past week or so, they started to pick up.
The turkey donations picked up so much that Utica Fire Chief Scott Ingersoll called NEWSChannel 2 after the giveaway to let us know due to the surplus of birds, there will be another turkey giveaway on Monday from 11-1 at the Utica Food Pantry.