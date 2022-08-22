Utica Food Pantry holding 'What's for Lunch' giveaway for local students

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Food Pantry is holding a food giveaway Monday for families with school-aged children in the Utica City School District ahead of the start of the school year.
While many Utica schools have provided free lunches throughout the summer, the meals will not be available the two weeks before school.
The “What’s for Lunch” giveaway will be held at the pantry, 729 Broadway St., until 1 p.m. on Monday. Another event will be held on Aug. 29 at the same time and place.
The bag handed out at the event includes enough food for five lunches.