Utica mayor, city workers conduct first Quality of Life Sweep of 2022

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri and city department heads and park crews participated in the first Quality of Life Sweep of the year on Wednesday.
The mayor and city workers do these sweeps in different neighborhoods throughout the year to touch base with the community and clean up the streets and sidewalks. It also gives local business owners a chance to talk with the mayor about local concerns or make suggestions.
Wednesday’s sweep start at noon at the intersection of Genesee and Hopper streets and continued east on Hopper and then Park Avenue.
The Quality of Life Sweeps take place every Wednesday, April through December.