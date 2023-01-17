Utica Monday Nite receives investment from KeyBank donation

UTICA, N.Y. -- The KeyBank Foundation has invested a total of $545,000 in support of workforce development and community initiatives including, Utica Monday Nite.
Utica Monday Nite was part of a group of organizations that each received part of $245,000 which came from KeyBank's total investment.
“KeyBank’s purpose is to help the communities we serve to thrive. With these investments, we are lifting up and amplifying efforts that will make our region even stronger. Each of these organizations plays a huge role in making Central New York a great place to live. We are proud to support the transformative work they do each day," said Stephen Fournier, KeyBank CNY market president said.
KeyBank has invested over $512 million throughout Central New York with its National Community Benefits Plan since 2017.