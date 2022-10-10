Utica musician shares journey in new book 'It Started with a Guitar'

UTICA, N.Y. – Local guitarist, Carmen Caramanica, of Utica, shares his journey from self-taught musician to professional jazz guitarist and teacher at several colleges and universities in his new book “It Started with a Guitar: Six Strings and a Dream.”
Caramanica started playing guitar when he was in the hospital with a bad hip at 10 years old and started teaching others at 14.
He went on to perform with the likes of Lou Rawls, Tony Orlando and Raquel Welch and form The Carmen Caramanica Jazz Trio.
Caramanica says he started writing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In this book that I have written, and I did this in the middle of COVID to give me something to do, I thought of all of these wonderful stories that I have been talking to people about, and I decided to write them down. And it's funny when you are telling all of these people these stories and they say ‘you know that's interesting you should write a book,’ so I wrote a book,” Caramanica said.
Caramanica is also a graduate of Utica College.
“It Started with a Guitar” can be purchased on Amazon here.