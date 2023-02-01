Utica/Oneida NAACP hosting Black History Month program Saturday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch of the NAACP will be hosting its annual Black History Month program at the Oneida County History Center on Saturday.
The hybrid event will reflect the 2023 national theme, Black Resistance, which is "a call to everyone….to study the history of Black Americans’ responses to historic and ongoing oppression….and establish safe spaces where Black life can be sustained, fortified, and respected.”
A presentation will be given by Ms. Robbie Dancy, Black History Moments will be presented by students from the Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Utica University’s Young Scholars Liberty Partnership Program as well as performances by Utica Royalties, the Metrolights and Poet Laureate Tinashe Manguwa. Members of the NAACP will also share information about the organization while at the event.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. in the Oneida County History Center located at 1608 Genesee Street.