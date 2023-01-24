Utica/Oneida NAACP to host program celebrating Black History Month

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica/Oneida County Branch NAACP will be hosting its annual program, hosted by the History Center, in celebration of Black History Month.
The program will feature presentations by History Center award winner, Robbie Dancy, NAACP Poet, Laureate Tinashe Manguwa and performances by the Metrolites and Utica Royalties with Hawa Peters. The event will also feature presentations on Black History Moments from the Utica College Young Scholars, Mohawk Valley Junior Frontiers and Rebuilding the Village. Members of the NAACP will be in attendance to share information as well.
The event will take place on Feb. 4 at 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Those who can't make it to the event can join via Zoom which can be done by registering online.
The Utica/Oneida NAACP intends to "improve the political, educational, social, and economic status of minority groups; to eliminate racial prejudice; to keep the public aware of the adverse effects of racial discrimination; and to take lawful action to secure its elimination, consistent with the efforts of the national organization and in conformity with the articles of Incorporation of the Association, its Constitution and By-Laws, and as directed by the National Board of Directors."