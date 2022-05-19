Utica Police Department recognizes members for hard work, courageous acts

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department recognized officers for their hard work, dedication and courage during its 94th annual awards ceremony on Thursday.
UPD members were awarded for life-saving acts of bravery in various situation, including fires, shootings and proactive patrols to take guns off of the streets.
Below are this year’s honorees.
Unit Citations:
- Officer Zachary Ambrose
- Officer Michael Flo
- Sgt. Charles Goldstein
- Officer Steven Gomez
- Officer Wesley Jackson
- Officer Dino Jukic
- Supervisor of the Year:
- Sgt. Charles Goldstein
Chief Benny Rotundo Courageous Officer of the Year awards:
- Officer Joseph Aiello
- Officer Brian Baye
- Officer Alan Merrick
Civilian Service Award:
- David Davis
To see all of those honored for their service, visit the UPD Facebook page.