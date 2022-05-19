 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Utica Police Department recognizes members for hard work, courageous acts

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica Police Department recognized officers for their hard work, dedication and courage during its 94th annual awards ceremony on Thursday.

UPD members were awarded for life-saving acts of bravery in various situation, including fires, shootings and proactive patrols to take guns off of the streets.

UPD Awards 2022

Below are this year’s honorees.

Unit Citations:

  • Officer Zachary Ambrose
  • Officer Michael Flo
  • Sgt. Charles Goldstein
  • Officer Steven Gomez
  • Officer Wesley Jackson
  • Officer Dino Jukic
  • Supervisor of the Year:
  • Sgt. Charles Goldstein

Chief Benny Rotundo Courageous Officer of the Year awards:

  • Officer Joseph Aiello
  • Officer Brian Baye
  • Officer Alan Merrick

Civilian Service Award:

  • David Davis

To see all of those honored for their service, visit the UPD Facebook page.

Recommended for you