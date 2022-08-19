Utica police officers hold Coffee with a Cop event ahead of civil service exam deadline

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police officers met with the community at Marr-Logg House during the latest Coffee with a Cop event on Friday, which was also the last day to apply to take the civil service exam to become a police officer.
The event was held at the restaurant on Culver Avenue from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Officers spoke with customers and others who came out to learn more about becoming a member of the department.
"As we’ve seen in the past, we've had individuals come into the establishments, wherever we're holding it for that day. We're able to speak with them, we have tests on site that we can hand out, applications that they can take a look at, and if they have any questions they can see the requirements that they need to make; the age limit and any other physical requirements that are needed and things like that. So, we're able to speak with them and whatever they need and whatever questions were there to help with,” said Utica Officer Alexander Castilla.
For more information on the civil service test or to apply, click here.