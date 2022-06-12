Utica protesters join March for Our Lives Rally

UTICA, N.Y. - March for Our Lives rallies sparked across the United States Saturday. Local organizations in Utica joined in by holding a peaceful protest outside the DeSales Center on Genesse Street.
The protest calls for the passage of responsible gun legislation. Protesters carried signs that read “enough is enough” and “guns are not school supplies.”
Jill Farnham-Us, a Member of Indivisible Mohawk Valley, said conversations have to be had in order for change to occur.
Farnham-Us said, “I've had a lot of conversations with pro-gun people who say they don't want to give up their guns, but they agree that there should be better registration, and background checks. I'm hoping that people just start thinking common sense and start coming together to find ways to just stop the violence".
The March for Our Lives rallies come after the mass shooting at Uvalde Texas and the Tops Grocery Store in Buffalo.