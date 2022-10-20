Utica Rescue Mission holds women's coat giveaway as winter approaches

UTICA, N.Y. – With prices continuing to climb amid inflation, more families are struggling to afford the bare necessities, and in upstate New York, that includes winter gear.
Local women and girls lined up outside the Rescue Mission of Utica’s location on West Street Thursday morning to pick up free winter coats, hoodies, hats and gloves that were donated by the community.
"Nowadays, really, and we say this all the time, some people, most people, are just a paycheck away from being homeless, because something can happen in any of our lives and before we know it, you're struggling,” said Ernie Talerico, director of operations at the Rescue Mission.
There were also diapers and hygiene products available at the giveaway.
The men’s coat and clothing event was held on Tuesday.