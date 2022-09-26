Utica Rescue Mission receives $5,000 donation from Dot Foods

UTICA, N.Y. – Dot Foods, located in Liverpool, donated $5,000 worth of food to the Utica Rescue Mission Monday morning as part of its Neighbor to Neighbor program.
Dot also donated the same amount to five other pantries in Central New York.
Each organization was able to choose from a shopping list of products that would fit the specific needs of its food pantry.
Dot employees helped unload food like pasta, rice and canned goods from the truck.
The company's Neighbor to Neighbor program started in 2014.