Utica Rotary donates $12K to CABVI to support Camp Abilities program

UTICA, N.Y. – Members of the Rotary Club of Utica donated $12,000 to the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
The money was raised through the Rotary’s recent gala event and a check was presented to CABVI officials on Tuesday.
The funds will be used to support the Camp Abilities program, which allows children and teens who are visually impaired to safely participate in activities like biking, skiing, rock climbing and cooking.
"It's an unbelievable camp, great turnout. We did some new activities at camp; we were able to do horseback riding this year which was a first for us, we had a Rockwell come in, and we actually had two counselors from Camp Abilities Ireland spend a week with us. So, they were able to share their knowledge and things that they do over an Ireland with all of our campers as well," said Dylan Drexler, manager of adaptive sports and recreation at CABVI.
There are 29 Camp Abilities locations worldwide.