 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo coming to Adirondack Bank Center this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Adirondack Bank Center

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo will return to the Adirondack Bank Center this summer.

It will take place on Aug. 4 and 5 starting at 7 p.m. both days.

The event will feature bull riding, bareback horse riding, saddle bronc horse riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, tie down roping and steer wrestling. About 30 bull riders from across the northeast will compete for cash prizes in each event.

Utica Stampede

Tickets for the 2023 Utica Stampede will go on sale Thursday at noon and can be purchased at the venue box office, by calling 315-790-9070 or online at: empirestatetix.com.

The cost is $20 for a single day or $30 for both days.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you