Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo coming to Adirondack Bank Center this summer

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo will return to the Adirondack Bank Center this summer.
It will take place on Aug. 4 and 5 starting at 7 p.m. both days.
The event will feature bull riding, bareback horse riding, saddle bronc horse riding, barrel racing, breakaway roping, team roping, tie down roping and steer wrestling. About 30 bull riders from across the northeast will compete for cash prizes in each event.
Tickets for the 2023 Utica Stampede will go on sale Thursday at noon and can be purchased at the venue box office, by calling 315-790-9070 or online at: empirestatetix.com.
The cost is $20 for a single day or $30 for both days.