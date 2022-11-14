 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM
EST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an
inch.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Chenango,
Otsego and Delaware counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM EST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A period of snow moves into the area
Tuesday evening before likely mixing with some rain, freezing
rain and sleet late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will be in the upper 20s to mid-30s through the
event. The higher end snow and ice totals will be found across
the higher elevations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday

Utica University Concert for Vets

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday.

The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches.

Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was able to be held due to the pandemic.

Admission to the concert was free however, donations of non-perishable food items were collected by the Feed Our Vets Food Pantry. They rely solely on food and monetary donations. Officials with the organization say they took a hit during Covid but events like the concert held Monday, help them get back on track.

