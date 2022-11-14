Utica University held annual concert for veterans Monday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica University Concert Band and Choir hosted their annual Veterans Tribute Concert Monday.
The event was held at the Strebel Auditorium and featured a wide variety of selections, from show tunes to patriotic marches.
Monday marked the first time in two years that the concert was able to be held due to the pandemic.
Admission to the concert was free however, donations of non-perishable food items were collected by the Feed Our Vets Food Pantry. They rely solely on food and monetary donations. Officials with the organization say they took a hit during Covid but events like the concert held Monday, help them get back on track.