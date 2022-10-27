UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University held its annual Walk for Unity on Thursday.
The event celebrates similarities, differences and who we are as human beings. It also recognizes the diversity that surrounds the university's campus.
“I see the Unity Walk as a way to show how diversity betters our campus. Everyone plays a part in bettering Utica University," Animal behavior major, Caph Dias ’25 said.
The walk kicked off at 4 p.m. and began at Duffy Plaza, students walked around campus and ended at the Streben Student Center.
Multiple offices, departments and groups on campus created displays, showcasing different diversity, equity and inclusion themes.
When students ended the walk. there was a rally to enjoy on the back lawn at the center. Featuring music, refreshments and a signing of the Stance Statement.