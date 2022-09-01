Utica University holding annual Believe Bowl to benefit local organizations

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica University football team will hold its annual Believe Bowl next week to benefit two local organizations – Believe 271 Foundation and Thea Bowman House.
The Thea Bowman House provides care for underprivileged children in the community.
Believe 271 provides financial assistance to volunteer firefighters and EMTs in Oneida and Herkimer counties who suffer from life-threatening illnesses.
On Thursday, Floyd Fire Chief John Stark and the late Thomas Phelps, a former firefighter with Maynard Fire Department, were named honorary Pioneer captains for the Believe Bowl matchup.
Stark has been serving for 35 years and was diagnosed with cancer last year. He recently started chemotherapy and travels to Westchester County for treatments.
Phelps was diagnosed with stage four liver cancer in May and passed away on Aug. 1. His son, Jacob Phelps, also a firefighter, will accept a jersey on his behalf during the game.
The game will be held on Saturday at 7 p.m. during Utica’s game against the University of Rochester.
Some jerseys will also be auctioned off to benefit both organizations.