Utica University students help local organization fulfill growing need for children's beds

YORKVILLE, N.Y. – Utica University students volunteered to help build beds for kids in need at Meyda Lighting in Yorkville on Tuesday.
The students joined other volunteers with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to make the beds.
The nonprofit has several requests they’ve been working on and rely on volunteers to help fulfill the need.
"It helps out tremendously. We'll hopefully build about 20 beds today, so we've got a backlog right now and that will help with our backlog of nearly 200 beds,” said Brian Maneen, co-president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace.
