Utica University to hold annual Veterans Tribute Concert Nov. 14

UTICA, N.Y. – A Veterans Tribute Concert will be held at Utica University on Monday for the first time in two years.
The Utica University Concert Band and Choir holds the free concert to recognize local veterans and thank them for their service.
It will take place at 7 p.m. in Strebel Auditorium.
The band will perform patriotic songs, a medley of Star Trek songs and military marches by John Philip Sousa.
Local veterans will be called up to the risers during the salute songs for each branch.
"Last selection we play will be the service songs of fall the armed forces and the veterans will come up and the older veterans are getting fewer and fewer every year, and it's amazing, how when some of these people come up and they're recognized, some of these old men or ladies, they have tears in their eyes,” Michael DiMeo, director of the Utica University Concert Band and Choir.
The choir will also sing the national anthem, “God Bless America,” “Your Song” by Elton John, “You Raise Me Up” and songs from the “Sound of Music.”