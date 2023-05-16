Utica unveils new playground at TR Proctor Park

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from Utica cut the ribbon on the new playground at T.R. Proctor Park on Monday.
The new equipment was installed after a months-long design process to improve the park.
"The City of Utica has the third largest park system in New York State and our goal is to be the best park system in the entire state," said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. "With our recent investments, including this beautiful play area, Utica will be more fun, more sustainable and more enjoyable for people from all over. I ask the residents to help us get the most out of these improvements by using all equipment properly and with care.”
The playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and a Community Block Development Grant.
While it is open for public use, families are advised to be cautious around some landscaping and construction activities still going on at the park.