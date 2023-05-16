 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON AND AGAIN
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon and
Wednesday afternoon.

Minimum relative humidity values this afternoon will range from 20
to 25 percent with west winds gusting up to 25 mph at times.

Wednesday will be much cooler than today, however relative
humidity values will once again fall below 30 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Utica unveils new playground at TR Proctor Park

New playground
Keith Hunt // WKTV

The new playground at T.R. Proctor Park was unveiled in Utica on Monday afternoon.

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from Utica cut the ribbon on the new playground at T.R. Proctor Park on Monday.

The new equipment was installed after a months-long design process to improve the park.

"The City of Utica has the third largest park system in New York State and our goal is to be the best park system in the entire state," said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. "With our recent investments, including this beautiful play area, Utica will be more fun, more sustainable and more enjoyable for people from all over. I ask the residents to help us get the most out of these improvements by using all equipment properly and with care.” 

The playground was built using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and a Community Block Development Grant.

While it is open for public use, families are advised to be cautious around some landscaping and construction activities still going on at the park.

