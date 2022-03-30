Utica Youth Bureau hosting job fair at Parkway Rec Center

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Youth Bureau is holding a job fair for those ages 14 to 21.
The event will be held on Tuesday, April 12, from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Parkway Recreation Center at 220 Memorial Parkway in Utica.
More than 20 employers will be there to discuss job opportunities and accept applications.
Job seekers should bring ID or proof of age, working papers and a resume. Representatives from Utica Safe Schools will also be there to help build resumes and assist with online applications.