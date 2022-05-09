Utica Youth Bureau seeking lifeguards for summer program

UTICA, N.Y. – The City of Utica Youth Bureau is looking for lifeguards and pool managers for the summer program, as well as a certified water safety instructor to teach swim lessons.
Certifications in CPR and AED are required, and instructors must have completed a water safety instructor course.
Assistance Recreation Director Chet LaConti says the city is looking for nearly 30 lifeguards, but doesn’t get as many applications as it used to.
“We put it on social media, we put out press releases, it's starting to catch fire a little bit here and there, but it's not like it used to be I used to have stacks of lifeguard applications and I don't have that anymore,” he said.
LaConti hopes they can get enough lifeguards to keep the program afloat.
“Those pools are a hotspot, those kids look forward to it and I love my job, I love seeing these kids come, and if we're not able to give them that opportunity these kids are going to have nothing to do,” he said.
Pay is $13 for up to 30 hours per week for both lifeguards and the water safety instructor, with pool managers making $14 per hour.
The summer program is eight weeks long, running from Jun 27 to Aug. 19 at Buckley pool in East Utica, Addison Miller in West Utica and Seymour in North Utica.