Utica Zoo announces loss of beloved Canada lynx

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is mourning the loss of a Canada lynx that has been there for over nine years.

Breton was born at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown in May of 2013 and came to the Utica Zoo that December.

In June 2020, the zoo welcomed Denali as Breton’s female companion.

Executive Director Andria Heath says Breton was known for his endearing “cattitude.”

"Breton was an extraordinary animal who greatly impacted the visitors’ experiences," said Heath. "His passing leaves a void in our hearts and a deep sadness throughout the zoo community. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the opportunities he provided to connect with our visitors, fostering a passion for wildlife conservation and helping us share the story of the male lynx in the wild."

Breton was one of the candidates for PreZOOdent earlier this year, along with Tasha the Nigerian dwarf goat, Creamy the white-naped crane, Zara the zebra and the winner, Mei Lin the red panda.