Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 24 to 28 in rural areas, and
28-32 in urban locations expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast
Pennsylvania.

* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 9 AM EDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The coldest temperatures will be in rural
valley locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Weather Alert

...CONDITIONS FAVORABLE FOR FIRE SPREAD THIS AFTERNOON...

Persistent dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated risk
for brush fire spread across Central New York this afternoon.

Today will be much cooler than Tuesday, however relative humidity
values will once again fall as low as 20 to 25 percent. Northwest
winds will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

Although the New York State burn ban is no longer in effect,
residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition sources, such as machinery, cigarettes, or matches. If
dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the
potential to spread rapidly.

Utica Zoo announces loss of beloved Canada lynx

Breton the Canada lynx

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is mourning the loss of a Canada lynx that has been there for over nine years.

Breton was born at the New York State Zoo at Thompson Park in Watertown in May of 2013 and came to the Utica Zoo that December.

In June 2020, the zoo welcomed Denali as Breton’s female companion.

Executive Director Andria Heath says Breton was known for his endearing “cattitude.”

"Breton was an extraordinary animal who greatly impacted the visitors’ experiences," said Heath. "His passing leaves a void in our hearts and a deep sadness throughout the zoo community. We are grateful for the time we had with him and the opportunities he provided to connect with our visitors, fostering a passion for wildlife conservation and helping us share the story of the male lynx in the wild."

Breton was one of the candidates for PreZOOdent earlier this year, along with Tasha the Nigerian dwarf goat, Creamy the white-naped crane, Zara the zebra and the winner, Mei Lin the red panda.

