Utica Zoo breaks ground on newly designed welcome center

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo will soon have a new and improved welcome center nearly four times the size with additional space for classrooms and community events.
Local leaders and zoo staff gathered Monday to break ground on the new nearly 4,000-square-foot addition.
The new welcome center will have a larger gift shop, classrooms for educational programs and community events, expanded storage areas and new restrooms.
Zoo staff worked with Nelson Associated Architectural Engineering in Clinton on the new design, which they say fits in with the zoo’s Tudor-style architecture but has modern elements.
The project is supported by funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.
The new welcome center is expected to be finished by the end of the year.