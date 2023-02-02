 Skip to main content
Utica Zoo closing temporarily due to extreme cold

  • Updated
  • 0

The Utica Zoo will close Friday and Saturday as frigid temperatures reach the region.

UTICA, N.Y. – For the safety of the animals, Utica Zoo is closing Friday and Saturday due to the extreme cold and negative windchills in the forecast.

“When we get a forecast of potential sub-zero temperatures our 100% focus is on the safety of our animals and staff caring for them,” Andria Heath, Utica Zoo Executive Director said. “This kind of weather is not something that is atypical for our area and our staff have been preparing all week, installing extra heating units and making sure every animal has access to warm, dry areas.”

Utica Zoo entrance

The zoo expects to reopen on Sunday, Feb. 5, for regular business hours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Updates will be posted to the zoo’s Facebook page.

