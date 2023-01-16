Utica Zoo encourages community to share memories of Polly the cockatoo

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is encouraging community members to share their memories of Polly the cockatoo, who passed away earlier this month after 53 years at the zoo.
The Zoo created a page on its website sharing Polly’s history, stories from staff members, photos, videos and letters from students who remember Polly visiting their school.
Members of the community can share memories of Polly by emailing them to: chris@uticazoo.org.
There is also a link to Polly’s Fund, which was established in his memorial to support the zoo’s education program.
Polly is estimated to have been between 70 and 80 years old when he died.