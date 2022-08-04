Utica Zoo keeps animals cool during heat wave

UTICA, N.Y. – As the thermometers rose in Utica on Thursday, the staff of the Utica Zoo was hard at work trying to keep their animals cool. Executive Director Andria Heath says that keeping animals cool is a priority for the zoo.
"We're very aware of the conditions for our animals. Body temperature, the heat and the elements are certainly something we pay attention to. So, we have water mists, Fischicles, ice treats and the ability to go back inside their holding which oftentimes might have fans or air conditioning and might be a little bit cooler just like we would go inside when it's really hot, so do the animals" Heath explained.
The zoo has more than 80 animals from all over the world and each one has different needs that zookeepers have to cater to, as each animal reacts differently to the hot temperatures.
"Some really might be from a Himalayan arctic type weather pattern and this heat might really, really bother them. Whereas in the winter, we're freezing looking at them and they're just loving to be outside. Conversely, we have animals that are African in nature from the very dry, hot, areas and they may be enjoying this" explained Heath.
In addition to keeping animals cool, Heath says the zoo also has options for keeping their guests cool.
"Our transitional gift shop, temporary because of our big construction project, is air conditioned and again, up on the north track trail just to enjoy watching the Mexican Wolves or the Arctic Fox, maybe just the name arctic cools us off a little bit, but it's cooler up there and there's a breeze,” she said. “We find people enjoying it. We also have ice cream here with Kookie's Q and Dipping Dots."
The zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.