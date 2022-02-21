 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of central New York, including the following
areas, Northern Oneida and Southern Oneida.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. An
inch plus of rainfall is also forecast, with more possible in
higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County. The peak
time for both rain and snowmelt will be Tuesday afternoon and
evening, though any resulting flood problems may linger
through Wednesday. Significant rises in streams and rivers,
may lead to possible ice jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp
turns in streams can all cause pinch points for ice jams.
When ice jams occur, flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Utica Zoo offers expedition tours during midwinter break

  • Updated
  • 0

UTICA, N.Y. – Kids and families can learn more about the Utica Zoo during the Zoo Expedition Tours offered during midwinter break.

From Monday to Wednesday, there are two tours offered each day: Backyards & Barnyards at 10:30 a.m. and North Trek Trail at 2 p.m. Zoo officials say the North Trek Trail is not suitable for strollers or wheelchairs.

For more information on the activities or to book a tour, visit uticazoo.org.

