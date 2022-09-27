Utica Zoo temporarily closes over lapsed USDA license

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo is temporarily closed to the public while the staff works with the USDA to renew the zoo’s exhibitor’s license.
Executive Director Andria Heath says there was a scheduling issue that resulted in the lapsed license and the zoo would be out of compliance with federal regulations if they were to open to the public.
An inspection is scheduled for Thursday and as long as there aren’t any major issues, the zoo will be able to reopen.
“We are really anticipating everything to be fine. We are ready for this inspection, we work closely with the USDA, so, there are really no surprises. We know what it is that we need to make sure it’s 100% done well and we have been working very hard this summer – this is a new inspection for a three-year license and so it has been a priority for us all year,” Heath said.
The USDA requires all animal exhibitors to be licensed and in compliance with the Animal Welfare Act.