Utica Zoo welcomes new baby gibbon

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo’s female white-handed gibbon, Snowflake, has given birth to a healthy boy, zoo officials announced Wednesday.
Gibbons are a species of small apes typically found in Southeast Asia.
Snowflake is 35 years old and her mate, Yoda, is 38 years old.
The baby gibbon doesn’t have a name quite yet, but zoo officials say he and Snowflake are in great health.
The three have been removed from public exhibit for now so they can continue to bond and the baby can be properly cared for.
Zoo officials say the severity of the winter weather will also determine when the baby will be seen out in the habitat since he doesn’t have any fur yet to protect him against the cold.
The zoo will post on its Facebook when the gibbons are ready to return to their exhibit.