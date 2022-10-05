Utica Zoo workers take steps to unionize citing high turnover rates, feeling unheard

UTICA, N.Y. – Workers at the Utica Zoo are seeking better working conditions and a stronger voice within the organization by moving to unionize with the Civil Service Employees Association.
A group of more than two dozen zookeepers, veterinary technicians, animal specialists, groundskeepers and other employees are concerned over staffing issues and high turnover rates, which is why they sought union representation.
“We are having CSEA represent us in that, to create a collective bargaining agreement to give us a bigger voice at the table and better representation for what we need from the zoo,” said Kallen Muste, education ambassador at the zoo.
According to Muste, there have been ongoing issues that the workers’ hope can be addressed by a union.
“There's been some dissatisfaction with feeling unheard by management, feeling underrepresented and not respected, we have had some issues with high staff turnover of people…leave to go to another zoo," he said.
The group has already taken the initial steps.
"We've filed our petition with the National Labor Relations Board and now we are seeking voluntary recognition from the board and if it is not granted, then we go on to a union vote," Muste said.
That vote will be held on Oct. 20.
"We as the eligible employees will vote as to whether we want the union or not, and then should the union be formed it goes to contract negotiations and us all getting to sit down at the table and say 'how can we make this better,'" Muste said.
Zoo officials have been made aware of the move to unionize.
"While not necessarily typical for a small not-for-profit like the zoo, we respect our employees' right to make a decision about whether they wish to be represented by CSEA. A secret ballot election will be conducted by the National Labor Relations Board later in the month so that our employees can vote on whether they want to join the union," said Kyla Jacobs, Utica Zoo deputy director of administrative operations. "In the meantime, we continue to focus on what's best for the animals under our care and the employees who take care of them."
Utica Zoo workers will present their case to unionize to the public Wednesday night in the Utica Common Council Chambers at Utica City Hall at 7 p.m.