Utica Zoo's newest addition, Tapioca the joey wallaby, explores his new surroundings

UTICA, N.Y. – The Utica Zoo’s wallaby joey that had just started peaking out of its mother’s pouch a few weeks ago is now fully out and exploring its surroundings.
The zoo veterinarians determined the joey is a male and the staff has decided to name him Tapioca.
Tapioca was born in March of 2022, but joeys stay in their mother’s pouches for about nine months.
Tapioca has transitioned to the “young-at-foot” phase, where he will continue to nurse and start eating some solid foods.
During this phase, zoo officials say the mama wallaby will likely give birth to a new joey soon. Wallabies, like other macropods, have a special ability to hold on to a fertilized egg and delay implantation while the joey develops in their pouches.
Then, after a 30-day gestational period, a new joey will be born blind and hairless and spend the next nine months in the pouch.