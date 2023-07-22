Utica's Puerto Rico Constitution Day Celebration

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Mohawk Valley Latino Association, Inc. and the Rome Refuge Services hosted an event celebrating the island of Puerto Rico Constitutional Day.
The event took place from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Parkway Recreation Center in Utica.
Many gathered to celebrate Puerto Rican Culture as the event included food, merchandise, vendors a dominoes tournament and more.
The reason for the celebration dates back to Aug. 4, 1952 when Law #1 of the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico was established to say that every year on July 25, the day will be known as Constitution Day in Puerto Rico.
The event will alternate locations between Utica and Rome each year. Next year's event will take place at Rome Refugee Services.