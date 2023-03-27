Utica's Chancellor Park getting a $2 million makeover

UTICA, N.Y. – Chancellor Park in Utica is getting a $2 million makeover to provide more activities for people in the community.
The renovations, which are already underway, included the addition of an interactive water fountain and splash pad, pickle ball courts and bocce courts, as well as surfacing improvements.
“This is all part of an overall concept that we are looking for to continue the growth of our city,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri. “But more importantly, the deficit of our parks has been overwhelming, we did uncover that during Covid. Now, you will see a $2 million upgrade of our parks that will be used for all ages and all individuals.”
City officials worked with the Central Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, located right across from the park, on plans to make the area more accessible to the visually impaired community. CABVI also recently expanded and made environmental improvements around the facility.
The city’s Parks Master Plan, which was developed using input from the public, also played a part in the redesign.
“The input we received from our Parks Master Plan gave us the vision that our residents have for the future of our parks system,” said Dave Short, parks commissioner. “Chancellor Park is another step toward achieving that vision and it’s a great example of a community and its government working together to produce the best results possible.”
The park is also home to the Utica Farmers Market and other local events and celebrations.
Construction will last through the spring. The new park is scheduled to be finished by the end of summer.
As part of the Utica Prosperity Initiative, the upgrades are supported by local budget allotments and $1.9 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.