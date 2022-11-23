Utica's Cornerstone Community Church hosting huge Thanksgiving feast

UTICA, N.Y. -- Pastor Mike Ballman and members of Cornerstone Community Church are planning a huge Thanksgiving feast to provide not only a meal, but a sense of community on the holiday.
The church provides meals to those in need every night, but wanted to do something special for the holiday.
"We are going to have so much food that we invite anyone to come, so it's a good chance to mix with people you may not get a chance to know. It's a good community-building time," Pastor Ballman said.
The meal will be sponsored by The Hub Eatery and will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Cornerstone Church on Plant Street. More than 100 volunteers signed up to help.